Four men drinking grog amongst 33 arrested

Four people who were found drinking grog were amongst the thirty-three arrested for breach of curfew and health restrictions in the last 24 hours.

These four were found drinking grog at Navua while four other cases concerning alcohol were recorded at the Lagilagi Housing area in Raiwaqa.

Eight other cases of curfew breaches were filed in the Samabula area.

Of the seventeen cases recorded in the Western Division, five alcohol related arrests were recorded in the Lautoka area.

A 24-year-old man was also found loitering in Nadi and another man in his 20’s was also arrested in the Ba area for breaching curfew orders.