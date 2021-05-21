Four arrests for breaching containment zones

Two men aged 45 and 29 have been arrested for crossing the containment zone from Suva to reach Wailekutu, Lami.

Two other men were found crossing the creek from Narere to Nakasi in breach of the Suva Nausori containment zone.

Ten cases of breaching the Health restrictions were recorded over the last 24-hours.

19 cases were recorded for both non-compliance to the Health Restrictions and the Curfew Orders.

The Western Division recorded four cases including three people who were found loitering along the Dratabu village area in Nadi during curfew hours while a 21-year-old man was found walking along the Saru Back Road in Lautoka.

Thirteen people were arrested in the Southern Division where five people including a juvenile were found drinking kava at the Muslim League in Nabua.

Two men were found sniffing glue at the Vatuwaqa area.

Two men in their 20’s were arrested for loitering during curfew hours while two others were found walking along the Tacirua East during curfew hours.

The Central and the Northern Division recorded nil cases.