Four arrested for curfew breaches

Four people were arrested for COVID-19 relates breaches in the last 24 hours.

The four arrests were related to breach of curfew, with the Southern Division recording three reports and one report in the Western Division.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho commended the efforts from Fijians in supporting the work by Police so far and hopes that the low number of arrests can be maintained especially as we head into the weekend.

Qiliho says a number of arrests made on the weekends were either linked to people found heavily intoxicated or had failed to properly plan their movement well in advance and were caught trying to get home after a social gathering.

Breach of sorting activity arrests are also high towards the weekend, and Qiliho says this can be avoided especially with our children if constant reminders are issued.