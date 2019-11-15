Home

Four arrested for breaching curfew while drunk

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 10, 2020 10:13 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

Six arrests were made for breaches of curfew restrictions last night, with four cases linked to alcohol.

In the Southern Division, two men in their 20’s were arrested as they were found drunk in Caubati, Nasinu.

Western Division recorded four cases which included two arrests near the Malawai Housing area in Nadi whereby both men were found drunk.

The third arrest was made in Tauvegavega , Ba while the fourth individual was arrested in Yako, Nadi.

These two suspects were found walking around during curfew hours.

