Former tourism worker turns to natural resources

A tourism industry worker who lost her job is determined not to be defeated by the current adversity.

Rosie Holidays staff Kulaia Saumia says she has turned to whatever resources are at her disposal in order to help put food on the table for her family.

“See the thing is that since we have nothing to do at home and so I’m going to the river to get fresh water muscles and fish this is not new for me.”

The 28-year-old lives in Sabeto village with her aunt who has six children and helps looks after her grandmother.

Saumia says not having an income is not the end of the world.

“To all the workers listening from home since you are unemployed doesn’t mean that you cannot be motivated and be productive, there are many ways to grow and we will overcome this.”

Saumia says she is also trying to get used to the fact that she is now unemployed as a result of COVID-19 and its economic effect on Fiji.

Previously she had been with Rosie Holidays for more than seven years.