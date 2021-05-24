Foreign aid to be viewed as an investment

The pandemic has changed views on how international cooperation should be conducted.

Speaking during the World Health Organization’s media brief this week, Singapore’s Economy Minister, Tharman Shanmugaratnam says the devastation caused by COVID-19 and its potential to pose more challenges has changed the way world leaders view international collaboration.

He adds foreign aid should be viewed as an investment for global health security.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to move away from thinking about funding of global health security in terms of foreign aid towards thinking about it as a strategic investment that all nations must make not only for the good of the global community but because it’s in each nations self-interest it’s not about aid to other countries it’s about strategic investment that we must collectively make in all our own interest.”

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says COVID-19 is not the only concern now as there are other diseases that they deal with on a daily basis.

“What we also do know is that whilst we conduct COVID-19, we need to also be able to look after the normative function, and those are the normal health issues that happen in the community irrespective of COVID-19.”

Fiji has benefitted greatly from international cooperation through vaccine, Personal Protective Equipment and the assistance of doctors through the Australian Medical Assistance Team.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard