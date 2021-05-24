Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Force terminates contracts under ‘no jab no job’ policy|79 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Border Health Protection Unit established|Sabha urges followers to observe protocols|Sabha emphasizes on COVID-safe protocols|No changes until October 4th, vaccination rate ramps up|Fijians continue to breach COVID-safe measures|161 new cases, no COVID-19 deaths reported|Vaccinated under 18s included in Sweepstakes draw|Intervention on health and vaccine equity critical|Usual Saturday hype missing in the city|Online registration begins today|Fiji records 132 new COVID infections|MoH establishes quarantine corridors|Council of Churches wants to negotiate with the government|Mask wearing compulsory says Dr Fong|Lockdown blessing in disguise for Fijians in Korovou|Government continues to target November|Viti Levu containment zones lifted|Breach of COVID-safe measures risk serious fines|Fijians grateful for the lifting of containment borders|197 new COVID infections recorded|Quarantine-free travel to start gradually|Plans laid out for children’s vaccination|Poverty scheme to assist over 23,000 households|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Force terminates contracts under ‘no jab no job’ policy

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 20, 2021 4:52 am
Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho. [File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force has terminated the contracts of 13 staff as they refused to get vaccinated.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho confirms this includes 11 police officers and two civilians.

Qiliho says police officers were encouraged to get vaccinated as the nature of their work is considered to be high risk as they interact with the public regularly.

Article continues after advertisement

The Police Commissioner says 13 staff refused to get jabbed and were issued termination letters as they needed to abide by the Government Policy.

The “No Jab, No Job” Policy is a Government initiative to ensure all eligible Fijians are vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 disease.

In July, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had made it clear that civil servants are to be vaccinated as a condition of their employment.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.