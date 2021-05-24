Force terminates contracts under ‘no jab no job’ policy

The Fiji Police Force has terminated the contracts of 13 staff as they refused to get vaccinated.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho confirms this includes 11 police officers and two civilians.

Qiliho says police officers were encouraged to get vaccinated as the nature of their work is considered to be high risk as they interact with the public regularly.

The Police Commissioner says 13 staff refused to get jabbed and were issued termination letters as they needed to abide by the Government Policy.

The “No Jab, No Job” Policy is a Government initiative to ensure all eligible Fijians are vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 disease.

In July, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had made it clear that civil servants are to be vaccinated as a condition of their employment.

