Food registration ends, new protocols expected tonight

The registration for government’s food assistance program has ended at 5pm today.

This comes as we expect new set of protocols to be announced by the health officials later tonight and how the new system will work after the Suva-Nausori corridor has been in lockdown since last Friday.

Ministry of Economy’s Coordinator, Kamal Gounder, says while the *161# platform is now closed, the distribution for those who applied earlier will continue tomorrow.

Gounder says the distribution aims to assist 12,000 families however, they are yet to analyze the data.

Meanwhile, later, we expect Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, to inform Fiji about what and where the tracing and swabbing stands and what is next for Fiji in its fight against COVID-19.

