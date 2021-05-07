Food ration helpline to open after midday

People can start applying for food rations after midday today.

This is for those in the Suva and Nausori lockdown areas.

Fijians are reminded not to text before this as their requests will not be registered.

The Ministry of Economy had earlier said it has taken several actions designed to prepare people living in Suva and Nausori for the lockdown.

The dedicated line for requesting food ration is functioning well.

People needing food assistance can request food rations by dialing *161#.

Applicants must provide their name and other details including street address.