Food ration for lockdown period only: Dr Fong

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 4, 2021 4:37 am

Food-packs rationing service that was activated during the lockdown period over the weekend ended yesterday morning.

The Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says that further plans for future food distribution service will be advised by the Ministry of Economy today.

“Our food packs assistance is no longer in place, the exact details of the deliveries that were made will be as well as the plans for any future food distributions will be provided by the Ministry of Economy.”

Article continues after advertisement

Supermarkets and shops are now open and operating under strict warning from the health ministry.

“Now that the markets are open, we need shop owners and customers to avoid turning them into dangerous hotspots for further transmissions. Please ensure that physical distancing is practiced, everyone is wearing a mask and that everyone has the careFiji App installed and turned on.”

The Ministry of Health responded and distributed more than 10 thousand government-funded food packs over the weekend.

