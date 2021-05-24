Food ration distribution continues in the West

Food ration distribution continues in parts of the Western Division.

This is after the Ma Untaul Islam Association Lautoka branch donated over 100 packs to families in need.

President, Mohammad Rafiq says they targeted Fijians living outside the containment zones.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are going through this COVID-19 time and most of the people are out of work or something of them have been without jobs for a couple of weeks and months also.”

Rafiq says distribution were done in Tavua, Ba, Lautoka and Nadi.

He adds this is a difficult time for many and also a moment to show love and support to those who may be struggling.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard