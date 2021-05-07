Home

Food helpline details expected tonight

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
May 13, 2021 11:01 am

Details about the food ration help-line will be announced by the Ministry of Health tonight.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Goundar confirmed to FBC News that PS for Health Dr James Fong will inform the public about how the service will work.

During the last lockdown, a similar helpline assisted 4, 430 families receive ration packs.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong confirmed last night that there will be provisions made for those who may run out of essential items.

“For those who genuinely need an emergency food supply in the later part of the curfew, we are going to set-up another dedicated hotline for you to call so that food rations can be delivered to you. We’ll have details to announce on that number tomorrow (tonight).”

However during the lockdown two weekends ago, a number of people tried to abuse the grocery assistance with more than 100,000 calls received in a 24 hour period.

