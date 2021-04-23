Food distribution program explained

The distribution of food packs within the Suva-Nausori containment zone is not a poverty alleviation program.

When questioned if the same initiative will be done for residents in the West, Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says food rations were done as part of the lockdown.

Dr Fong making it clear in his announcement what a lockdown meant.

“Lockdown meant no supermarkets open. That’s the reason why we did it. It’s just because basic food items were going to be inaccessible that’s why we did it. It’s not a poverty alleviation program. It was just a lockdown program.”

He adds the issue of food distribution in the West is a separate issue that will need a broader set of strategies that is not within the ambit of the Ministry.

As of yesterday, more than 7,000 food packs were delivered.