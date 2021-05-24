Food distribution continues in lockdown areas

The Government’s distributions initiative continues to roll out assistance to those in need within lockdown areas.

Through the teams from Shop N Save supermarket, Fijians in targeted lockdown areas and homes isolation received food ration.

These include those in Nadali, Vatuwaqa, Laucala Bay, Nadera, Lakena Road, Vunimono Village and the Nausori Police Barracks in the Central Division.

The initiative also reached those in Tomuka, Jinnu Road, Sukanaivalu Road the Lautoka Police Barracks to name a few in Lautoka.

Fijians within targeted lockdown areas or in-home isolation in Waituri, Vuci Road, Vusiya Road and Kalabu Village were also assisted under this ongoing initiative.

The Government is urging Fijians to be responsible and minimize movement to stop the transmission of the virus.