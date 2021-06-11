Following COVID-19 measures can stop the spread of virus

The Ministry of Health in reviewing its health protection measures highlighted its importance in curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong reiterated that there should be no social gatherings of any nature allowed whether indoors or outdoors.

Dr Fong also emphasized the need for Fijians to wear face masks when out in public spaces.

He says they are also taking targeted approach in implementing certain measures.

“All positive patients are entered into home isolation. Contacts of cases are entered into quarantine and must test negative over 14 days before being cleared. Areas with high case numbers are being locked down in a targeted manner”.

The Permanent Secretary says a key pillar of the mitigation phase is protecting those most vulnerable which includes the elderly and those living with co-morbidities as they are more likely to become seriously ill or die from the virus.

The Permanent Secretary says they are looking at expanding a Telehealth program similar to the one that was piloted in Lautoka for the Lami-Nausori containment zone.