Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji records 89 new COVID-19 cases|Discussion underway for Fijians to return home|Positive cases occurring within known clusters|Following COVID-19 measures can stop the spread of virus|200 infections mark critical point for MoH|Severe cases likely following spike in COVID-19|Targeted lockdowns will continue|SCC erects barriers at recreational facilities|More than 200 Fijians visit FEMAT facility|Fiji Disabled People’s Federation works to address challenges|SCC to investigate Fijians breaking protocols|Votua Lalai villagers raise concerns|Government receives more PPEs|No breaches in Central and Northern divisions|Retailers engage in e-commerce|Fiji's COVID-19 cases exploding as 105 test positive|Home vaccination program continues today|Police officers told not to break bubbles|WG Friendship Plaza granted permit to operate|COVID-19 fishing passes issued|Matainasau Village implements strict measures|Over 350,000 downloaded the careFiji app|Mothers and babies from CWM relocated|General Practitioners call on Fijians to get vaccinated|West tops COVID restriction breach arrests|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Following COVID-19 measures can stop the spread of virus

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 14, 2021 8:32 pm

The Ministry of Health in reviewing its health protection measures highlighted its importance in curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong reiterated that there should be no social gatherings of any nature allowed whether indoors or outdoors.

Dr Fong also emphasized the need for Fijians to wear face masks when out in public spaces.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they are also taking targeted approach in implementing certain measures.

“All positive patients are entered into home isolation. Contacts of cases are entered into quarantine and must test negative over 14 days before being cleared. Areas with high case numbers are being locked down in a targeted manner”.

The Permanent Secretary says a key pillar of the mitigation phase is protecting those most vulnerable which includes the elderly and those living with co-morbidities as they are more likely to become seriously ill or die from the virus.

The Permanent Secretary says they are looking at expanding a Telehealth program similar to the one that was piloted in Lautoka for the Lami-Nausori containment zone.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.