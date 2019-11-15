Follow rules or face 24-hour curfew

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says if Fijians continue to disregard the COVID-19 directives from authorities, a nationwide 24-hour curfew could be imposed.

His comments come as Fiji yesterday recorded its two latest Coronavirus cases, taking the total up to seven.

Bainimarama says there is no “magic bullet” to overcome the deadly COVID-19 virus and following instructions is the way to win the war against the disease.

“We’re closely watching the behavior of all Fijians, and if these habits aren’t changed on your own accord, we aren’t afraid to scale up our enforcement to contain COVID-19. We can achieve this one of two ways: By your willing cooperation, or by heavy-handed action. For every Fijian, this will be much easier if you follow our directives –– but if not, we will be forced to crack down with a nationwide 24-hour curfew.”

After announcing the lockdown for Suva, which came into effect this morning, and the changing of curfew times, which starts at 8pm from today and to run until 5am daily, the PM says people need to be patient.

“The point is, food and essential goods will remain on the shelves of our shops and supermarkets. Do not run to the supermarkets and buy up goods this afternoon –– doing so will crowd these stores and put every shopper at-risk.”

