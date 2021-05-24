Follow protocols to attract tourists

The Minister for Economy has warned tourists will not go to markets or centres where people are not adhering to COVID-safe protocols.

Concerns have been raised after shoppers at the Suva Municipal market were seen not adhering to COVID safe measures including the wearing of face masks over the weekend.

Sayed-Khaiyum says tourists will only want to visit safe spaces and people must take this into account.

He says if people neglect simple measures they should not expect tourists to buy from them.

“They should realize that tourists will not come to the market, if people in other places or businesses where they are selling their produce and goods, they won’t come to your outlet, so there is a direct economic impact on you.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fijians must not let their guard down and that enforcement will continue.