Focus is on halting transmission outside Viti Levu

The Prime Minister is disappointed with the complacency of people making unauthorized trips to outer islands and carrying the Coronavirus with them.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s “Nai Lalakai” program, Voreqe Bainimarama says while these actions are intolerable, the focus will not be on them, but on stopping the further spread of the virus.

He says critical resources have been deployed to maritime islands because of the actions of those who simply do not care.

“We have sent our team to Kadavu, this is because of the few that disregard measures and were complacent. But we will fight the virus on the island as there is no time for finger-pointing.”

Bainimarama says community transmissions are evident in some of islands and it’s on every Fijian to do their part.

“Ask yourself, what is your role to fight the pandemic, we must all do our part by following measures that are in place.”

The Prime Minister says the Health Ministry has been tasked with halting the virus that has now entered the green zones, and there is no backing down by frontline workers.

