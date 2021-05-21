Home

FNUSA demands for apology

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 26, 2021 12:23 pm

The Fiji National University Students’ Association is demanding an apology from National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad, FRIEND Fiji and The Fiji Times.

This is regarding false information published in the Fiji Times alleging that students on its campus were left without food.

FNUSA President, Ketan Lal says the University and the Association have been working hand in hand in ensuring that student needs, both educational and social welfare, are met in the highest manner.

Lal stresses that this includes all students on and off-campus.

He adds that this falsification and political posturing by members of Parliament at the behest of students is unbecoming of the offices they hold.

“I think FNUSA is pretty straightforward, what we want is that for FRIENDS Fiji and the NFP Leader to come on and apologize for the misinformation that has gone on media and other parties as well like The Fiji Times.”

FBC News tried to contact FRIENDS Fiji CEO, Shashi Kiran for comments, however, Kiran is still in a meeting and is yet to respond.

The FNUSA President adds that the student body is also disappointed with the District Office Commissioner Western for entering the campus without following proper protocol or informing relevant Heads of FNU.

Lal stresses that the University has its own emergency response team that ensures that there are protocols in place to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines are followed.

He adds that FNUSA has recommended the University to conduct a full investigation into the protocol breaches and to report the matter to relevant authorities, particularly because of how dangerous COVID-19 is.

