FNUSA applauds frontliners

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 2, 2021 7:30 am

The Fiji National University Students Association National Council has expressed its gratitude towards those in the frontline.

FNUSA National President, Ketan Lal says, this includes the Government, Ministry of Health and the Education Ministry.

The University says relevant defense forces are also working to ensure Fijians remain at home.

Article continues after advertisement

It is also noted that many medical officers had to leave their family and children to ensure the nation is safe from COVID-19.

President Ketan Lal says their Hostel and Accommodation division is also working to provide rations to students in the Central hostels.

There are around 800 students in the hostel.

The Health Ministry is providing food packs for these students including business houses.

The institution is urging everyone to stay home, adhere to the Health Ministry’s directives and access the correct information.

