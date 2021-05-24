COVID-19
FNU Vaccination Drive-through deferred
July 20, 2021 9:42 am
The vaccination site at Hexagon Shopping Mall [Source: Ministry of Health and Medical Services]
The drive-through vaccination site at the Fiji National University (FNU) Nasinu Campus will be temporarily deferred as of today.
The Ministry of Health says people wishing to access a drive through vaccination site can go to Hexagon Plaza Complex, Kings Road.
It adds that there is also a walk-in vaccination at the FNU Nasinu Campus that continues and is open to the public.
