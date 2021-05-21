Home

FNU takes action against staff

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 2, 2021 4:40 pm
[File Photo]

The Fiji National University confirms it has been made aware that a staff member has shared factually misleading opinions on social media.

The statement from FNU concerns an individual believed to be an assistant lecturer at the College of Medicine, Nursing, and Health Sciences who had lodged a report with the Fiji Police Force questioning the legality of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Police had also confirmed the person who lodged the report has recently uploaded a video that is being widely circulated on social media, claiming people are rushing to get their jab without even knowing the components of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

She also claims there is no virus except for what is in the vaccine.

FNU Vice-Chancellor Professor, Toby Wilkinson says immediate and appropriate action has been taken with the employee concerned.

Wilkinson says all members of FNU staff are reminded of their responsibility not to let their privately-held views influence their classroom teaching.

He says Curriculum content must always be based on the full facts adding the University reject all misinformation, unfounded conspiracy theories, and fake news.

He says FNU has a strong working partnership with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services through the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences and it fully supports the public health measures introduced to combat COVID-19.

