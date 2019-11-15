Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
68 Fijians arrested for breaching curfew|FNU Semester break extended|Revised market opening hours nationwide|Few drivers in Nadi caught without curfew letters|20 checkpoints set up around Vanua Levu to monitor curfew|Man tests positive for COVID-19 after Fiji departure|No RFMF personnel to carry arms within Lautoka CBD|Minister disappointed with overcrowding in markets|Public Service Vehicle to cease operations before 10pm|Reduction in FNPF contribution is a positive mechanism|Dr Raju says nationwide curfew timely|Essential services to continue with conditions to be met|People not observing social distancing outside FNPF|Stop stigmatizing those visiting fever clinics says PM|Religious programs to air on FBC 2 platform|Man charged for spreading false information|Fiji Airways seeks interest for Nadi-Los Angeles recovery flights|EFL reaching out to Fijians who can be assisted|Almost $3m spent in COVID-19 response says Minister|No shortage of market produce in Lautoka|No new cases of COVID-19 confirms PM|Market opening hours revised|Minister clarifies FNPF withdrawals|Curfew will not restrict workers|Ministry assures safety of vulnerable groups|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

FNU Semester break extended

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 31, 2020 9:50 am
The Fiji National University (FNU) has extended its mid-semester break for all its students [09File Photo]

The Fiji National University (FNU) has extended its mid-semester break for all its students by an additional week from Friday, 3 April to Monday 13 April.

The decision was made yesterday during the Senior Management Group meeting.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor James Pounder says in line with efforts by the government to contain COVID-19 FNU is following a precautionary approach.

Article continues after advertisement

Colleges are updating their Moodle course sites with online content and activities for students.

Students and academic staff have been circulated relevant guides and resources in preparation for greater online learning and teaching.

FNU Campuses and Centres remain closed with essential staff on Campus to look after residential students.

Other staff have been advised to work from home until the Easter break.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.