FNU Semester break extended

The Fiji National University (FNU) has extended its mid-semester break for all its students by an additional week from Friday, 3 April to Monday 13 April.

The decision was made yesterday during the Senior Management Group meeting.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor James Pounder says in line with efforts by the government to contain COVID-19 FNU is following a precautionary approach.

Colleges are updating their Moodle course sites with online content and activities for students.

Students and academic staff have been circulated relevant guides and resources in preparation for greater online learning and teaching.

FNU Campuses and Centres remain closed with essential staff on Campus to look after residential students.

Other staff have been advised to work from home until the Easter break.