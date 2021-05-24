FNPF unemployment assistance to reopen on Monday

The Fiji National Provident Fund will reopen its unemployment assistance on Monday.

Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says these are for phases two, four, and the voluntary members’ relief.

However, the new rounds will only be available to members with a sufficient General Account balance which is $755 and those who do not qualify are advised to seek Government assistance directly.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that government assistance is also available for members who have sufficient General Account balance but would rather not withdraw their retirement savings.

These members can opt for either the FNPF COVID-19 relief or the government Unemployment benefit, but they cannot apply for both.

Vodonaivalu says the Fund will disburse payments in two installments over a six-month period.

The Fund has also revised its existing Small Account full withdrawal to allow members with a total FNPF balance of $10,000 or less, to fully withdraw their funds if they have been unemployed for 12 months or more.

The Acting CEO says, currently, the withdrawal ceiling for Small Accounts, which will now be known as the Low Balance Account Withdrawal, is $5,000 for members between 50 to 54-years-old.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard