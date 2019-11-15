Home

FNPF to roll out assistance from next week

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 27, 2020 4:30 pm
The Fiji National Provident Fund says it will work with employers when it rolls out the assistance program for members.

The Fund is taking its cue from health advisories for physical distancing during this period and will be carrying out bulk of the assistance processes digitally.

The Fund is taking its cue from health advisories for physical distancing during this period and will be carrying out bulk of the assistance processes digitally.

The Fund is prioritizing workers in areas affected by COVID-19.

Chief Executive Officer, Jaoji Koroi said that the FNPF will rely on employers to ensure those affected in the tourism sector, those impacted by the physical distancing restriction and members working in the lockdown areas are able to access their funds.

From early next week, the assistance forms will be emailed to the employers, who will then liaise directly with their staff.

These forms need to be completed then electronically submitted with the other requirements to the Fund.

Koroi is advising members to not apply if they do not need assistance.

