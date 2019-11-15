FNPF to release finer details soon

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Fiji National Provident Fund will be releasing finer details of how they will be assisting employees who have been affected by the COVID-19.

It was brought to his notice that some people were turned away by the FNPF who had gone to seek assistance.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this should not have happened adding they have held discussions with the Fund.

The Minister adds this has been ironed out following discussions between the FNPF and the Permanent Secretary for Economy.

He says FNPF will now be informing its members on the details of how they can be assisted.

The Minister says employers should also assist in the process by providing the necessary letters to show that members have been affected by the outbreak.