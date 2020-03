FNPF to release finer details soon

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Fiji National Provident Fund will be releasing finer details of how they will be assisting employees who have been affected by COVID-19.

It was brought to his notice that some people were turned away by the FNPF who had gone to seek assistance.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this should not have happened adding they have held discussions with the Fund.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says employers should also assist in the process by providing the necessary letters to show that members have been affected by the outbreak.



Click here for more on COVID-19