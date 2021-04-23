Home

FNPF relief for those who can’t access workplaces

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 25, 2021 1:45 pm

Fijians outside the containment zone who will not be able to attend to their workplace in the containment area can access funds from their Fiji National Provident Fund Account.

The announcement was made this afternoon by the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health Dr. James Fong.

He says these employees can claim $220 from their accounts.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Fong says if their fund is insufficient then the government will provide a top-up.

Dr. Fong has also stressed that employers should try to make arrangements for employees to move into the containment zone for 14- days if need be.

If they need to acquire a pass they can call on 158 to acquire a permission document.

