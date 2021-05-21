Home

FNPF pays out over $1.6m in housing assistance

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 25, 2021 3:47 pm

The Fiji National Provident Fund as of yesterday has paid out over $1.6 million for those who had applied for the home loan assistance payments.

FNPF members who are affected by coronavirus can apply for the COVID-19 Response and this assistance allows members to dip into their preserved account to help pay for their mortgage or monthly repayments.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says the total payments is from the 275 applications received, 155 have been paid out totaling $1.64m.

“70 percent of these were from members preserved accounts. The 155 applications that came through, 13 were from Housing Authority, these were the ones that were approved. 52 from BSP, 21 from HFC Bank, one from Bred Bank, 39 from Westpac and 29 from ANZ.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also says due to the current situation, FNPF Is looking at extending the deadline for those wanting to apply, as the applications are to close at the end of this month.

