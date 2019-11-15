FNPF pays out $35m in COVID-19 relief scheme

The Fiji National Provident Fund has paid out more than $35 million for COVID-19 relief withdrawals.

41,698 members accessed their own funds, while 12,443 members were assisted by the Government with a payout of $4.2m.

FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says its payout of $31m, is more than half of the total amount accessed for early withdrawals in 2019.

54,141 have accessed their funds for the COVID-19 relief withdrawal scheme, which is 70% of total applications received so far.

Koroi says delays in processing are not intentional as there are incorrect or incomplete forms filled by members, submission errors on the portal, incorrect details provided and difficulties reaching employers and members when clarifications are needed.

He adds that due to the large volume of payments, there have been setbacks with payments processing for M-PAiSA, BillPaid (Post Fiji) and the Government top-up.

Meanwhile, $515,000 has been paid to 406 members for the TC Harold withdrawal scheme, which is being processed simultaneously with the COVID-19 applications.

The Fund’s inspection teams are in Kadavu this week and have started visiting villages and settlements that have been identified by the National Disaster Management Office.


















