FNPF makes lockdown relief payment

The Fiji National Provident Fund has paid $1.45 million to 6,632 members for the COVID-19 lockdown relief.

Acting Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says the payment is specifically for people who are unable to go to work due to the lockdown restrictions and are not accessing any other COVID-19 relief phases.

Vodonaivalu says the government top up amount was $294,042 while FNPF paid $1.16m.

Members can still apply for the assistance as the final date for applications is next Monday.

FNPF also paid 35,407 members $8.5 million on Wednesday as part of COVID-19 relief assistance with the government topping up 30,789 members with $7.1 million.

The next payment for Phase 2 Round 5 is scheduled for Tuesday 18 May 2021.

Vodonaivalu says the Fund has also processed 147 applications for voluntary members and has paid out more than $124,498.

These members are accessing between $100 to $1,100 depending on their general account balance, with no government top up.

The relief opened on Monday 26 April 2021 and only allows members to apply on the mobile app.

The Acting Chief Executive says members must have a minimum general account balance of $135 and must be a voluntary member as at 25 April 2021.

The Fund has also paid out $34,890 to 262 members for Phase 4 Round 2 relief which rolled out on Wednesday.

This relief has been extended to include taxi, minibus and hire drivers as well as small business owners.