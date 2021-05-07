Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine arrives from Australia|FNPF makes lockdown relief payment|WHO out to assist Fiji contain the spread of deadly virus|Suva nurse tests positive as four new cases emerge|No lockdown yet for Suva: Dr Fong|Contact tracing begins for Raiwaqa case|Tough choices needed: WHO|All non-essential businesses urged to close|Non-COVID Field Hospital for Lautoka|Community likely source of Lautoka Hospital outbreak|Education Ministry assists students of Adi Maopa Secondary School|Arrests can now be made for no physical distancing|Current virus will rattle any nation|Fatigue concerns for frontline workers|Export market on a volatile trend|More Fijians in containment zones seek support services|Man’s death was not announced due to privacy issues, says MOH|Australia to supply 10,000 vaccines to Fiji|Drastic steps taken to enforce COVID safety measures|44 arrests linked to alcohol and kava consumption|Fijians can choose what to buy through grocery assistance|Man who tested positive for COVID-19 dies|We need to control now before we lose the battle: MOH|Contact tracing taking place in Suva-Nasinu areas|Grocery assistance applications open at 9am today|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

FNPF makes lockdown relief payment

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 7, 2021 10:52 am

The Fiji National Provident Fund has paid $1.45 million to 6,632 members for the COVID-19 lockdown relief.

Acting Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says the payment is specifically for people who are unable to go to work due to the lockdown restrictions and are not accessing any other COVID-19 relief phases.

Vodonaivalu says the government top up amount was $294,042 while FNPF paid $1.16m.

Article continues after advertisement

Members can still apply for the assistance as the final date for applications is next Monday.

FNPF also paid 35,407 members $8.5 million on Wednesday as part of COVID-19 relief assistance with the government topping up 30,789 members with $7.1 million.

The next payment for Phase 2 Round 5 is scheduled for Tuesday 18 May 2021.

Vodonaivalu says the Fund has also processed 147 applications for voluntary members and has paid out more than $124,498.

These members are accessing between $100 to $1,100 depending on their general account balance, with no government top up.

The relief opened on Monday 26 April 2021 and only allows members to apply on the mobile app.

The Acting Chief Executive says members must have a minimum general account balance of $135 and must be a voluntary member as at 25 April 2021.

The Fund has also paid out $34,890 to 262 members for Phase 4 Round 2 relief which rolled out on Wednesday.

This relief has been extended to include taxi, minibus and hire drivers as well as small business owners.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.