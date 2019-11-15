FNPF has paid out $49.1m for COVID-19 relief

The Fiji National Provident Fund has has paid out $49.1m to 77, 507 members as part of COVID-19 withdrawals.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says they received 86, 854 applications with close to 4, 600 members to be paid this week.

18, 312 members were subsidized by the Government top-up, receiving more than $6.67m.

Article continues after advertisement

Some members are still waiting for their applications to be processed.

Meanwhile, the Fund has received around 722 applications for the Tropical Cyclone Harold withdrawal and paid out $797, 194 to 606 members.

The TC Harold withdrawal scheme only targeted members whose homes were damaged in areas that were declared a natural disaster area.

FNPF has reverted to normal operations today with only 20 people at a time allowed into Fund offices.