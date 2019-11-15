COVID-19
FNPF has paid out $49.1m for COVID-19 relief
May 20, 2020 4:35 pm
The Fiji National Provident Fund has has paid out $49.1m to 77, 507 members as part of COVID-19 withdrawals.
Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says they received 86, 854 applications with close to 4, 600 members to be paid this week.
18, 312 members were subsidized by the Government top-up, receiving more than $6.67m.
Some members are still waiting for their applications to be processed.
Meanwhile, the Fund has received around 722 applications for the Tropical Cyclone Harold withdrawal and paid out $797, 194 to 606 members.
The TC Harold withdrawal scheme only targeted members whose homes were damaged in areas that were declared a natural disaster area.
FNPF has reverted to normal operations today with only 20 people at a time allowed into Fund offices.