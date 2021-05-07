Home

FNPF extends lockdown relief

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 17, 2021 12:04 pm

The Fiji National Provident Fund has extended the Lockdown relief for its members to the end of the month.

FNPF Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu, says the extension of the containment period has led to the extension of the relief, which was to close today.

Vodonaivalu says the extension will allow members to submit their application.

He adds more than 14,600 members have accessed this relief and have been paid $3.1 million.

The Acting Chief Executive says more than $631,000 was paid by Government and $2.5m by FNPF.

Vodonaivalu says members would only qualify if they are not accessing any other FNPF COVID-19 relief.

The FNPF short code 5857 is also going live from tomorrow whereby members can call for FNPF enquiries.

