Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Economic contraction predicted due to second wave|COVID-19 virtual press conference this evening|RB Patel shoppers asked to call 158|UN staff tests positive but doesn’t pose risk to others|Fiji Airways cancels flights further|FNPF extends contribution payment deadline|Council receives complaints against online businesses|50 arrests made with 33 in South|FNPF reviews COVID-19 relief phases|Supermarket reopens after a short closure|Sikituru villagers not letting their guard down|More awareness on Lupus this year|University to reduce fees during this outbreak|Six more test positive making it 151 active cases|Parliament sitting cancelled|More opportunities to get the jab: PM|Look into the future – AG|Fiji receives request for mutual recognition of vaccinations|Over 16k vaccinated this week|West has no more positive cases|Crushing deferred due to the pandemic|22 more infections confirmed as one tests positive without source|Health Ministry allows some movement in Muanikoso|SODELPA MP supports government motion|Service during the 21 days lockdown commended|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

FNPF extends contribution payment deadline

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 28, 2021 1:30 pm
FNPF Acting CEO, Viliame Vodonaivalu

The Fiji National Provident Fund has extended the contribution payment deadline for employers to the end of next month.

FNPF Acting CEO, Viliame Vodonaivalu, says they had initially extended the deadline to May 31st, however, given the continued lockdown employers are being given another month as a grace period.

Vodonaivalu says the prolonged containment period due to COVID-19 has impacted a lot of businesses and the extended deadline will provide relief for employers.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that penalties for late contributions are waived.

The Fund says employers must upload their contribution schedules for April, May, and June by the respective month-end in order to qualify for the grace period.

Other relief measures for employers that were activated in April last year will also end on 20th June 2021.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.