FNPF extends contribution payment deadline

The Fiji National Provident Fund has extended the contribution payment deadline for employers to the end of next month.

FNPF Acting CEO, Viliame Vodonaivalu, says they had initially extended the deadline to May 31st, however, given the continued lockdown employers are being given another month as a grace period.

Vodonaivalu says the prolonged containment period due to COVID-19 has impacted a lot of businesses and the extended deadline will provide relief for employers.

He adds that penalties for late contributions are waived.

The Fund says employers must upload their contribution schedules for April, May, and June by the respective month-end in order to qualify for the grace period.

Other relief measures for employers that were activated in April last year will also end on 20th June 2021.