FNPF clarifies delayed payment

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 21, 2021 4:29 pm
FNPF Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu

Fiji National Provident Fund members who missed the first phase of the lockdown round two payment last week, will receive their funds tomorrow.

FNPF Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu, says there were some issues encountered with the processing of applications.

Vodonaivalu says these members had submitted their applications before 11th June.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds it’s unfortunate that these members’ relief funds could not be paid on time as they were rectifying the situation.

Members who applied for Phase 2 Round 6 before 11 June, also did not receive their first payment last week.

The Fund says their team was unable to process these payments this week but will instead ensure that they are paid in the next payment cycle on next Tuesday.

Members will receive $440 which is the total amount payable.

The next payment for Phase 3 Round 5 is scheduled for Thursday while the Phase 2 Round 6 and Lockdown Round 2 payments are on Tuesday next week.

Phase 4 Round 3 and the Voluntary member’s relief application deadlines are on 30 June 2021.

The Fund is partnering with Government for Phase 2, Phase 3 and the Lockdown Round 2 relief.

