FNPF assures members of sufficient money

The Fiji National Provident Fund has assured its members that it has sufficient money to deal with the current COVID-19 crisis affecting thousands of Fijians.

The Fund has been inundated with a large number of applications from affected employees and has made projection for the next twelve months, as no one knows how long the COVID-19 crisis will last.

FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says despite over 43,000 Fijians lining up for assistance, its cash flow will not be an issue.

“Obviously we have worked through the financial implications of this assistance. There is some expectations on the number which has been included into our cash flow. The Fund has adequate resources in cash in terms of delivering this”.

General Manager Alipate Waqairawai adds it’s critical for them to take appropriate action now as there is no knowing how long the COVID-19 pandemic will last.

“This is not normal time. This are extraordinary times which require extraordinary decision. For us as an institution, we don’t know when this thing will end so we have to be mindful of that, bearing in mind that no one knows when this thing is going to end”.

Koroi says they’re working with government to help those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

“As announced by government it’s about $60m as part of the allocation from the Budget for this purpose. From the Fund, based on that it’s about $40m so that’s estimated at this stage. We have cash balances of over $400m, $500m”.

FNPF says this pandemic affects everybody including businesses and it’s much worse than the financial crisis of about 10 years ago.

It adds the crisis has led to major unemployment and some of their investments have also been affected.

The Fund is advising those who are seeking clarification on applying for COVID-19 assistance to visit their online platform for more details.