FNPF assistance for TC Harold affected members

The Fiji National Provident Fund members affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold can apply for two thousand dollar assistance per household.

The Fund has activated a natural disaster withdrawal scheme.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says teams will be deployed tomorrow to inspect and collect applications from members in areas classified as worst affected by the National Disaster Management Office.

Koroi says the outcome of the NDMO assessment will also include a confirmed listing of households affected in the identified locations.

Koroi say this is the initial relief that is being provided to these members and if the damage is considerable, then they can also apply for the normal housing withdrawal to repair or rebuild their homes.



The damages at Bouwaqa Vatulele [Source: Vilisi]

Members must liaise with their village headman or Turaga-ni-Koro and advisory councilors as the teams will base their assessments on the recommendations of these officials.

Koroi also says only members who have sufficient funds in their General Accounts, will be eligible for this withdrawal.

Members in rural communities need to provide a valid photo ID, their bank account details, in addition to the approval of the village headman and advisory councilors.

He says those living in urban areas will need to provide a utility bill as proof of residence, in addition to their ID and bank account details.

He adds that with the current health restrictions and strict advisories relating to COVID-19, FNPF inspectors will visit the affected areas with the application forms.

Eligible members will need to complete the forms and revert to the Fund inspectors on-site.