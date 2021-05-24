Home

FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 25, 2021 4:00 pm

The Fiji Nursing Association has received medical supplies and personal protective equipment to help nurses in the fight against COVID-19.

Association President, Doctor Alisi Vudiniabola says the equipment was donated by the Chinese Nursing Association under the Belt and Road initiative.

She adds the partnership formalized in 2019 paved the way for professional development, research, and academic support.

Doctor Vudiniabola says the Association must render its support to the Health Ministry to ensure Nurses are well prepared to ensure there is no surge of COVID-19 in the future.

“We are going to hand over this to the Ministry of Health to the Nurses – it’s not only for members, but it’s also for all the Nurses in Fiji to be able to equip themselves and keep them safe from infections in the current COVID virus.”

Team Leader for Public Health in Korovou, Sakaraia Vunakece believes the new supplies will guarantee their safety while on duty and improves service delivery.

“An eye-opener and there will be some horizon for us in the near future in terms of our nursing career. And look at education that could be an area to integrate this new area, as well as looking at policy-making from the national level in terms of nursing in this country.”

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo who joined virtually to hand over the PPEs and medical supplies says they will continue to render more assistance where applicable.

