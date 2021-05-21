Five new cases in Muanikoso, as security man poses high risk

There are five new cases of COVID-19 as of 12pm today and these are members of one household in Muanikoso, Nasinu.

One of these patients is an employee of Extra Supermarket and the health ministry says all five of these cases have been under home quarantine following the discovery of that cluster last week.

Contact tracing investigations are ongoing.

Health Ministry PS, Doctor James Fong, says their contact tracing for Case 190, who was announced yesterday, from the Vunimono/Nadali cluster has identified him as being a potential high risk case for transmission.



Health teams swab Nadali residents for COVID-19 Testing

This as he was a driver for a security company and was working up until Wednesday and this will see extensive contact tracing activities ongoing in the Suva-Nausori area.

Doctor Fong says a working group has been convened over the weekend to discuss the requirements for businesses to gradually resume operations with COVID-safe business plans.

He says the recent case detected in an individual working for a security company, which is an essential business, highlights the need for all businesses to have extremely well-enforced protocols that mitigate the risk of infection for employees and the community at-large.



Muanikoso, Nasinu

There are now 62 active cases in isolation.

There are 2625 primary contacts of previous cases who were being monitored in Suva. Out of the 2625, 1619 have been cleared, with 1006 still being followed up.

Meanwhile, the Kamikamica Health Centre in Lautoka has been thoroughly decontaminated and will reopen tomorrow at 8.am.