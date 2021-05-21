Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Five more test positive as COVID-19 continues to hammer the Central Division|Public transport link to COVID spread|7000 results back with no major concern|Urgent parliament sitting possible|Loitering and alcohol consumption top COVID-19 breach|Pearl resort pulls out as quarantine facility|More police checkpoints erected|Teachers urged to prepare additional learning material|Frontliners receive second jab of AstraZeneca|Cunningham Stage 1 residents out in numbers to get vaccinated|Mental health screening for individuals in isolation|Over 400 families in Cakaudrove receive assistance|Working from home has its set of challenges|Farm Road community implementing COVID-19 measures|Six more test positive to take daily total upto 24|Self-isolation can impact a person's mental health: Dr Fong|Villages continue to implement COVID-19 measures|18 new cases of COVID-19 recorded on Saturday|Commissioner Central assigns team to assist|Breach of health restrictions a real concern|Wearing of masks in containment areas now mandatory|Over 300,000 careFIJI App downloads|86 active COVID cases in Fiji|Vaccination for the Central Division to start tomorrow|Cane crushing season dates discussed|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Five more test positive as COVID-19 continues to hammer the Central Division

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 24, 2021 4:37 pm

There are  five new cases of COVID-19 as this afternoon, including one person who is from a catering company and four from Muanikoso, Nasinu.

Muanikoso in Nasinu continues to be a hotspot with four cases from two separate households.

They were all located within the Muanikoso Containment Zone, and were picked up as part of the mass screening currently ongoing in that area over the weekend.

Article continues after advertisement


The Muanikoso Containment Zone

The fifth case is related to the Samabula cluster.

The person is an employee of a catering group that was providing food after a funeral gathering held at the Samabula cluster household.

There are now 97 active cases in isolation with the total number of cases recorded in Fiji since our first case in March 2020 now at 235.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says their recent experience tells them that other than within households, this virus has been spreading most commonly within workplaces and during social gatherings.

He says this is particularly workplaces with large numbers of staff, like supermarkets, are at high risk for spread of the infection.

“We are urging all workplaces, including supermarkets and other commercial establishments to review your procedures and make sure you are complying with the protocols we have established to eliminate spread. Commercial establishments and operators of public transport vehicles must enforce limits on capacity, enforce masking requirements, be diligent about cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, ensure staff do not work if they are sick, and make sure all employees comply and also enforce these procedures. And everyone must download the careFiji app. The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport will work with commercial business owners–particularly supermarkets–and the transport industry to make sure that everyone understands the practices they must follow.”


Fijians getting their second jab at the Nadi International Airport

Doctor Fong says they have also seen evidence that people have traveled on public transport or done shopping despite experiencing symptoms.

“We all must take individual responsibility for stopping the spread of this virus. Everyone should recognize the symptoms by now. The typical symptoms of COVID-19 include fatigue, fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, body aches, or a sudden loss of taste or smell.”

The closeness of settlements where people live in close proximity to each other is a major concern and the health ministry  wants to keep them free of infection, and this mean it will now increase our swabbing within a settlement where there are known cases.


Vaccination at Cunningham Stage 1

There is some good news as results from 7,000 backlogged swab samples sent to Australia for testing have been received.

“All were negative except for one inconclusive sample from Lautoka that will be retested. The high number of negative results is not unexpected as the majority of samples that were backlogged, and then shipped to Australia in this batch of 7,000, were from outside the containment areas, including a large number of samples from the Northern Division. We are awaiting results from another 4,000 swab samples undergoing testing in Australia. The majority of samples in this second batch are from the containment areas of Suva, Nasinu, Nausori, Nadi and Lautoka.”

Fiji has  now conducted 576,050 screenings and 24,855 swabbing through community mobile screening program, in addition to the health facility, fixed screening clinics and the contact tracing screenings conducted for positive cases.


[Source: Fijian Government]


Fijians getting their second jab at the Nadi International Airport


Vaccination at Cunningham Stage 1

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.