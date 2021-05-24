Five more COVID related deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health has recorded five new COVID-19 deaths between 16th July and 8th September.

The first COVID-19 death is an 80-year- old man from Sigatoka.

He was not vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

The second COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Beqa Island who died at home.

The third COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man from Navua.

The fourth COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Suva who died at home.

This is being reported today due to a delay in the issuance of the original death certificate.

The fifth COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Navua who died at home.

The Ministry reported two further adjustments to previously reported deaths.

The death of the individual who drowned in Yaqeta is considered to have been a historical case, however out of an abundance of caution the Ministry of Health will be sending a team to conduct community surveillance tests in Yaqeta.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the infant reported yesterday was actually two and a half months old which makes him the youngest fatality in this epidemic.

This highlights the need for all persons ineligible for vaccination to be protected by ensuring that those around them are vaccinated and practice COVID safe measures.

There have been 6 more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients which have been classified as a non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

The Ministry has recorded 179 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

87 cases are from the Western Division, 90 cases are from the Central Division, one case is from the Eastern Division and one case is from the Northern Division.

There have been 403 new recoveries , which means that there are now 13,362 active cases.

2,272 active cases are in the Central Division, 10,800 active cases in the Western Division, five active cases in the Northern Division (Macuata) and 285 active cases in the Eastern Division (all in Kadavu).