Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ministry confirms plans to vaccinate children|Five more COVID related deaths recorded|NZ announces next phase of support for Fiji|Sugarcane industry coping well in COVID environment|NGO offers services to pregnant women|Dravuwalu village achieves 100% first dose|Baby among COVID deaths|Fijians booked for social gathering|Villagers welcome COVID response teams|Police and SRA work towards a safer Suva|Webinar looks at new opportunities|Tourism industry prepares for re-opening of borders|Grant programs rolled out for dairy farmers|103 affected households receive timely assistance|PM visits data verification centres|Vaccination lottery eases burden for Rigamoto|Government prioritizes citizens’ safety while re-opening borders|Resilience shown by people in Kadavu commended|Climate Change affects households in Daku Village|Labasa cases remain under observation|160 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths|Yaqeta villagers on high alert after a shocking COVID revelation|Over 60 villages in Kadavu screened and assessed|Overseas teams have helped strengthen Fiji’s health system|Maritime travel using fibre boats restricted|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Five more COVID related deaths recorded

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 9, 2021 11:11 pm

The Ministry of Health has recorded five new COVID-19 deaths between 16th July and 8th September.

The first COVID-19 death is an 80-year- old man from Sigatoka.

He was not vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

The second COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Beqa Island who died at home.

The third COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man from Navua.

The fourth COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Suva who died at home.

This is being reported today due to a delay in the issuance of the original death certificate.

The fifth COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Navua who died at home.

The Ministry reported two further adjustments to previously reported deaths.

The death of the individual who drowned in Yaqeta is considered to have been a historical case, however out of an abundance of caution the Ministry of Health will be sending a team to conduct community surveillance tests in Yaqeta.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the infant reported yesterday was actually two and a half months old which makes him the youngest fatality in this epidemic.

This highlights the need for all persons ineligible for vaccination to be protected by ensuring that those around them are vaccinated and practice COVID safe measures.

There have been 6 more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients which have been classified as a non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

The Ministry has recorded 179 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

87 cases are from the Western Division, 90 cases are from the Central Division, one case is from the Eastern Division and one case is from the Northern Division.

There have been 403 new recoveries , which means that there are now 13,362 active cases.

2,272 active cases are in the Central Division, 10,800 active cases in the Western Division, five active cases in the Northern Division (Macuata) and 285 active cases in the Eastern Division (all in Kadavu).

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.