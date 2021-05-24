Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases

The Ministry of Health has recorded five COVID-19 deaths in its latest update.

The first COVID-19 death is of a 63-year-old female from Tagitagi, who died on the 6th of this month.

She had significant pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

The second is of a 75-year-old unvaccinated man from Nausori.

The third COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man from Suva who was not fully vaccinated.

The fourth COVID-19 death is of a 52-year-old man from Rewa, who died on the 8th of this month.

He had a pre-existing medical condition and was fully vaccinated.

The fifth death is of a 73-year-old man from Suva who died on Sunday.

He had multiple pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

The Ministry also recorded 461 new cases of COVID-19 of which 368 were recorded on Sunday and 93 in the 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor, James Fong says the drop in positive cases reported is likely due to a decrease in people being tested at health facilities due to adverse weather conditions.