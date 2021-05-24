Home

Five COVID-19 cases on Lomaiviti

36
July 18, 2021 10:44 am
[Source: Fiji Marines]

There are now five COVID-19 cases in the Lomaiviti group.

This has been confirmed by the Lomaiviti Provincial Council.

The Council says two cases are quarantined in Levuka on Ovalau island while the other three cases are on Gau Island.

Article continues after advertisement

It says all cases are in isolation.

The Council says the cases on Ovalau are contractors for the Fiji Roads Authority who had recently arrived on the island.

They were in quarantine when tested alongside five other colleagues.

Meanwhile, the three cases on Gau island are in stable condition, including a health worker.

The virus was first detected in Gau after crew members of a vessel carrying cargo to the island visited a few weeks ago.

The Health Ministry is yet to make a comment.

