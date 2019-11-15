COVID-19
Five arrested for breach of curfew
June 15, 2020 6:20 am
Five arrests were made last night for breach of the nationwide curfew hours.
Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the the lone case recorded in the Western Division involved a 28-year-old man who was arrested in Rakirakilevu, Nadroga as he was found walking around in public under the influence of alcohol.
The Southern Division recorded 4 cases whereby all were found loitering after the curfew hours in Valelevu and Raiwaqa.
The North, East and Central Divisions recorded nil cases
