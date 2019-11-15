Five arrested for breach of curfew

Five arrests were made last night for breach of the nationwide curfew hours.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the the lone case recorded in the Western Division involved a 28-year-old man who was arrested in Rakirakilevu, Nadroga as he was found walking around in public under the influence of alcohol.

The Southern Division recorded 4 cases whereby all were found loitering after the curfew hours in Valelevu and Raiwaqa.

The North, East and Central Divisions recorded nil cases