Five active cases in Kadavu categorized as high risk

Five new cases were recorded in the villages of Muani and Namalata on Kadavu Island in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of cases to 582.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says 556 cases have recovered and the remaining 26 active cases are under daily monitoring by the health team.

Doctor Fong says risk assessment revealed that five active cases are in the high-risk category and 21 in the low category.

Seven patients are currently admitted at Vunisea hospital, of which two are COVID positive and currently in stable condition, and five are negative for COVID-19.

He says vaccination continues by the Vunisea health teams and the Kavala health teams.

Two new cases were reported on Malolo Island in the last 24-hours.

Doctor Fong says of the 89 cases, 57 have recovered, and 32 remain active.

No new cases were recorded on Naviti Island in the last 24- hours and of the 181 cases, 163 have recovered and 18 remain active.

There were no new cases recorded on Waya Island in the last 24-hours.

Of the 51 cases on the island, 31 cases have recovered and 20 cases remain active and under daily monitoring by the health team.

Doctor Fong says the Nacula Medical Area did not report any new cases in the last 24-hours.

The Beqa Island also did not record any new cases and of the 252 cases 176 have recovered and 75 cases remain active.

The active cases and the 100 primary contacts and the 12 secondary contacts are under home isolation and are being monitored by the health team.

Doctor Fong says vaccination for the villagers has commenced while the 14 days lockdown for affected villages with no new cases has been lifted.

Movement restriction remains in force for Yanuca Island.

Doctor Fong says Ovalau Island did not report any new cases in the last 24-hours.

The two positive cases are on Day 12 in the Isolation facility and monitored by the health team in Levuka.

Four other individuals in quarantine have been re-swabbed and awaiting test results.

He adds internal repatriation to Ovalau has been put on hold for now.