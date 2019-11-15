First term school holidays brought forward

The National Term One School holidays have been brought forward to March 23rd to April 3rd.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar made the decision in consultation with the Prime Minister keeping in mind the health and welfare of the teachers and children.

The first term school holidays was initially scheduled from 20th April to May 1st.

Akbar says the Ministry will continue to assess the developments on COVID-19, in liaison with the COVID-19 National Taskforce.

She is advising all parents and teachers to stay calm and ensure they are well versed with the updates on COVID-19.

