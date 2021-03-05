First shot of AstraZeneca vaccine to be done this week

The first shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be done this week.

This has been confirmed by the Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete after the arrival of the 12,000 doses last night at the Nadi International Airport.

Dr Waqainabete says they need to also register anyone getting vaccinated.

“At the moment what we are looking at is that if everything goes well, it’s most likely either later Tuesday or Wednesday the reason is that we’ve also got this digital online registration, we want to ensure that works.”

The Minister for Health says they are hoping to complete the first batch of vaccines to the 6,000 frontline workers this week.

Dr Waqainabete states the next few days will be critical.

“This is important, we are still looking at the data to see whether the vaccine answers questions around do we keep the 14 days quarantine or no. At the moment the data is not significantly significant, but it is a step.”

He adds one of the main reasons for getting the first batch of the AstraZeneca Vaccine is to protect the frontline workers.