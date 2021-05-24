Home

Fiji’s victory another reason to continue the COVID-19 fight: PM

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 1, 2021 5:10 pm

The feat achieved by our 7s gladiators from Tokyo Japan is another reason for every Fijian to unite, work hard and fight the COVID-19 battle.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during the Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda i Lalakai programme says Fiji needs this spirit more than ever to bloom again and show that Fiji – the way the world should be.

Bainimarama says the victory of our teams have taught Fijians crucial lessons needed now more than ever.

Article continues after advertisement

“We should learn two things from our victorious 7s teams especially during these challenging times. First was the bold spirit they have shown that Fijians need now to help us eradicate the virus. The second is for us to lift our standards of working together so that we can win. This win is a double celebration for Fiji as 473,716 Fijians have taken at least their first jab, it’s now 81 percent. We have surpassed the target.”

Bainimarama says with at least 22.7 percent of Fijians being fully protected, it’s crucial that we work together just like our 7s teams that enable them to execute their plan and achieve their goals.

“When all this is over, we will look back and see that we come together, do the right thing and support the government’s efforts to fight the virus and go back to normalcy.”

He says as the government continue its road to win over the virus, some people will drag us back by spreading misinformation.

“Some people say that this will be very hard to achieve, some don’t want to get vaccinated as they were affected by misinformation by others. These hidden agendas have carried away many Fijians. So please be rest assured that only truth will prevail.”

Bainimarama says the government will continue to provide the best for its people especially now when Fijians needed it the most.

