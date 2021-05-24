Fiji’s vaccination effort fated world-class: Feakes

Fiji has been recognized as one of the few, if not the only country to have reached a commendable feat in its vaccination rate.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes has labelled our vaccination rate a world-class effort that deserves to be acknowledged.

“If you look around the world there aren’t many countries if any that have reached Fiji’s level of vaccination.”

Feakes says this speaks volumes of the leadership and collaboration of all government agencies.

He adds Fiji is now truly on the path to seeing the end of the restrictions imposed to contain COVID-19.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the Ministry is not resting on its laurel and advises that we continue to practice the COVID-safe measures in place.

“We’ve made it very clear from the beginning that the public health safety measures are so important, masking, the physical distancing.”

A pat on the back is not the only gesture that the Ministry received as Australia also donated equipment and launched the Ear Disease Project to further enhance the Vuvale partnership.

