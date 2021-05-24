Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji’s vaccination effort fated world-class: Feakes|Fiji records 12 COVID deaths, 128 new infections|Strict conditions for round two unemployment benefit|Village steps-up surveillance|No relaxation on restrictions|More villagers in Kadavu receive vaccine|COVID breaches will not deter health workers|More relaxations to assist businesses|Thirteen new COVID-19 cases in Naviti, Yasawa|Fiji likely to achieve vaccination target by November|Rukua village implements movement restriction|Hydroponic farm investment bodes well for family|COVID response in-state residence recognized|Funeral gathering increased to 20 persons|Education Minister acknowledges Indian Governments assistance|Vaccination lottery funded by the private sector|Commercial farmers welcomes new curfew time|Smoking decreases survival rate for COVID patients|No COVID death recorded|Nabouwalu case recovers|Early Father’s Day gift for 16 families in Naitasiri|Nabouwalu case recovers|Curfew to start from 8 tonight|Testing continues in Namara Tiri in Labasa|Transmission risk high for Naviti, Yasawa and Malolo|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fiji’s vaccination effort fated world-class: Feakes

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 7, 2021 5:50 am
Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes. [Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji]

Fiji has been recognized as one of the few, if not the only country to have reached a commendable feat in its vaccination rate.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes has labelled our vaccination rate a world-class effort that deserves to be acknowledged.

“If you look around the world there aren’t many countries if any that have reached Fiji’s level of vaccination.”

Article continues after advertisement

Feakes says this speaks volumes of the leadership and collaboration of all government agencies.

He adds Fiji is now truly on the path to seeing the end of the restrictions imposed to contain COVID-19.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the Ministry is not resting on its laurel and advises that we continue to practice the COVID-safe measures in place.

“We’ve made it very clear from the beginning that the public health safety measures are so important, masking, the physical distancing.”

A pat on the back is not the only gesture that the Ministry received as Australia also donated equipment and launched the Ear Disease Project to further enhance the Vuvale partnership.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.