Fiji’s test positivity nears WHO threshold

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 23, 2021 6:55 pm
Fiji is 0.1 percent away from the World Health Organization threshold of five percent of the national seven-day average daily test positivity.

A five percent threshold indicates widespread community transmission.

Head of Health Protection, Doctor Aalisha Sahukhan, says seven-day average daily test positivity continues an upward trend and currently stands at 4.9 percent as more positive cases have been recorded.

135,520 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April this year.

“In total since we started testing last year 178,381 samples have been tested. 2,759 tests have been reported for June 21st. Our national seven-day daily testing average is 2,939 tests per day or 3.3 tests per 1000 population which is still high-level testing.”

Dr Sahukhan says 18 patients have recovered and currently there are 1,892 active cases in isolation.

She adds Fiji has recorded 2,479 cases during the outbreak that started in April.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

